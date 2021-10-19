On a festive spree

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

The festive season is here and with COVID-19 restrictions gradually lifting, Delhi is witnessing a number of exhibitions and events make a major comeback. Every year, Diwali is when a shopaholic’s dream comes true, as an array of brands usually go on sale.

Taking into account the festive season, PopBox has organised Diwali Edit 2021, which is a five-day exhibition at Select Citywalk, Saket. Curated by Shreya Bhatia, a consultant for Select Citywalk, this exhibition will go on till October 22. The shopping extravaganza features an assortment of homegrown and luxury brands that are showcasing a range of products from accessories, home decor, skin-care, make-up, and more. “With PopBox, we are always trying to introduce new brands to the mall. Many young brands with great aesthetics are not able to establish themselves, and that is what we help with,” said 38-year-old Bhatia.

Options galore

Of the different brands that have their stalls at the mall’s main atrium, Nurture India, is a women-led homegrown brand focusing on eco-conscious and ethical wooden home decor. Launched by childhood friends Soumya Jyoti Suresh and Pratima Sinha, this brand manufactures tableware as well as decorative dolls. The wood used—mostly seasoned Mango, Teak, and Sheesham—is sourced from Saharanpur. With their parents as equal brand partners, Suresh’s parents were seen handling the stall at the PopBox.

Navjeevan Vihar-resident Hemangi Dhir’s skincare brand Botnal was also displayed at the event. A 100 per cent organic skincare range, Dhir’s brand was launched in August, 2021. Apart from bestsellers such as the night cream called Forty Winks, Botnal has also come up with a detox serum ‘On the Rocks’ that repairs one’s skin from the effects of environmental toxins, sun exposure and pollution. “We are trying to build a community where people feel empowered in their skin. Unlike international brands, our products are affordable, making them available for all,” points out Dhir.

Shopper’s delight

Among the many brands, Mirakin, which crafts 3D-printed jewellery, focuses on sterling silver pieces plated in gold. A few other labels present at the Diwali Edit exhibition are 5 Elements crafting handcrafted juttis, potlis, and accessories as well as home decor brand Feder Design, among others.

Avni, from Ghaziabad, came to shop for Karva Chauth on a Monday afternoon. Mentioning how impressed she was by the brands represented at the event, Avni added that she was most excited to try out the festive gift hampers and look at sustainable make-up brands.

EVENT DETAILS

What PopBox Diwali Edit, 2021

Where Select Citywalk, Saket

When Till October 22

Brands you can shop

Lush Lemon, Alaya by Stage3, Jahanara Jewels, and more