Traffic snarls, road closures harass Delhi’s commuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thanks to the overnight rain on Sunday, the national capital woke up to long traffic snarls, waterlogging and road cave-ins in several parts. Motorists witnessed heavy rush and congestion in many places.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to social media sites to share advisory on route diversions. “Commuters have been told to avoid the Professor Jogender Singh Marg (District Centre to Lal Sai Marg carriage way) with a road cave-in reported on this stretch,” said the traffic police in the advisory.

The Pul Prahladpur underpass which has been in the news for the entire monsoon season following heavy waterlogging was also closed to traffic after the heavy showers on Sunday and Monday. Motorists travelling towards Mehrauli-Mathura road underpass, Sarita Vihar flyover and Modi mill flyover towards Badarpur have been advised to take alternate routes.

The Railway Phatak 20-C, Nizampur stretch was also closed due to track repair work. Further, both carriageways on the Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College stretch have been closed. “Diversion from Mall road side to Chandgiram may use Hardev Sahay Marg and from ISBT towards IP college may take a left turn from Majnu Ka tilla,” said the traffic police in the advisory.