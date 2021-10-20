22-year-old woman stabbed to death in Delhi, ex-boyfriend held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old woman was brutally stabbed multiple times to death allegedly by her ex-boy friend for rejecting him, outside her house in Dwarka’s Matiala road. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Dolly Babbar, resident of Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar.

The incident took place on Monday night at Matiala Road and the neighbours saw the boy stabbing her. The woman was at least stabbed 5-6 times by her ex-boyfriend as she rejected him. When the police took her to the hospital, the doctors declared brought dead.

“She left home before midnight, telling her parents she will stay at her friend’s place. Police later found the girl lying in a pool of blood outside her house at Matiala Road around 2.00am,”said an official. The deceased’s parents named three boys, who have been allegedly harassing her. Police has arrested one Ankit, suspected to be the ex boyfriend who stabbed her to death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Chaudhary, Dwarka said, “The neighbours told us that Ankit was her ex-boyfriend and they saw him stabbing her multiple times. A case has been registered. Investigation is under process.”

Woman dies after relative opens fire

A 62-year-old woman was killed and her daughter injured on Tuesday morning after a relative opened fire at them in Najafgarh. The victims are Kailash and Vandana (31), residents of Ajay Park. The incident took place at 9.55 am at Main Bazaar, Haibatpura in Najafgarh. Rajiv Gulati (37), Vandana’s cousin, went to her shop, opened fire at the two and ran away. The victims were rushed to a hospital. It was found that Gulati owes the victims `2 lakh, DCP Shankar Choudhary, Dwarka, said.