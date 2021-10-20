STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Metro Academy coaches 'Dhaka Metro' staff 

The mass rapid transit network in the Bangladesh capital will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as ‘MRT Line-6’ spanning 20.1 km

Delhi metro

A worker sanitises a metro coach as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC resumes its services from today (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of officials and staff of the soon-to-open Dhaka Metro, are undergoing training at a Delhi Metro academy here, the DMRC said on Tuesday. The training of the first batch of core staff and officers, comprising 19 from operations department and 17 from rolling stock section, by DMRC officials started at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from October 14 onwards, it said.

The mass rapid transit network in the Bangladesh capital will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as ‘MRT Line-6’ spanning 20.1 km, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after implementation of Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under which 163 officials of the Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training at the DMRA, it added.

The training duration of the courses will vary from 24-156 days according to the job profile of the participants. The training module includes interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical and on-job trainings, the statement said.

