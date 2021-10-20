STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EDMC starts 'Pollution Mitigation Action Plan' in Delhi

Published: 20th October 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

The campaign also finds space in the pollution mitigation action plan of the civic body. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday launched ‘Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2021-2022’. A senior official said that the civic body had been running the campaign to cut the use of plastic and that the civic teams were conducting awareness drives including ‘nukkad natak’ (street play).

From October 1, a month-long drive has been launched to make the stretch of Vikas Marg single-use plastic-free as a demonstrative activity to motivate the masses and set an example. “Our teams go to that stretch from time to time and talk to people and distribute handbills to raise awareness,” said an official from the EDMC.

The campaign also finds space in the pollution mitigation action plan of the civic body. A one-month long awareness campaign in association with NGO, IPCA (Indian Pollution Control Association) was launched on October 1 in order to declare Vikas Marg — from Laxmi Nagar to Karkari More — a plastic-free zone. Shopkeepers, as well as visitors to the area, are being educated to not use plastic.

“We are also conducting awareness programmes and running workshops with the members of market associations, as markets are bulk waste generators, to cut down on the use of plastic besides imposing challans on violators,” the official said.

