Online portal for booking burial slots in north Delhi

Major cremation sites under the jurisdiction of the NDMC are located at -- Nigambodh Ghat, Inderpuri, Panchkuian Road, Mangolpuri cremation ground and Haiderpur cremation ground.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Nigambodh Ghat and other cremation sites had witnessed harrowing scenes during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Residents of north Delhi can now check online for real-time availability of slots at cremation sites and burial grounds, as the area’s civic body launched a digital platform on Tuesday, 
officials said.

The e-facility, which can be accessed through ‘online services’ tab on the official  website of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, will also allow residents to generate “digital cremation slips”, they said.
North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the NDMC has launched this online facility to check real-time 
availability of slots at crematoria and burial grounds to provide civic facilities to people in an easier way.
The facility will come as a big help for people as they can plan their journey accordingly after seeing real-time availability online, a senior official said. Nigambodh Ghat and other cremation sites had witnessed harrowing scenes during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, as bodies were seen lying in a long queue for prolonged duration with relatives grieving, as cremation sites were overwhelmed beyond their capacity. 

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the corporation has also launched an online application module to provide permission for display of advertisements on bodies of vehicles operating under its jurisdiction. 
Goel said that the launch is a step in keeping with the ‘Digital India’ initiative and to provide municipal services to residents of north Delhi in a digital way. 

