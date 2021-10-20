STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ration shop owners in Delhi to get weekly off 

The move follows Delhi High Court's directions to allow such ration distribution shop owners to take an off once a week.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Pulses, ration, food

The national capital has over 2,000 fair price shops and over 17.77 lakh card holders with around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries.  (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has withdrawn its order asking fair price shops (FPS) to remain open all seven days in a week. In a new order, it has allowed a weekly off for such shops owners in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

The move follows high court directions to allow such ration distribution shop owners to take an off once a week. The Delhi High Court said that owners of fair price shops will be permitted to have a weekly off to enable them to function efficiently.

The Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the government on Monday issued an order to implement the high court directives. “The High Court in its order dated 23/9/2021, has modified its earlier order to the extent that Fair Price Shop owners will be permitted to have a weekly off, to enable them 
function efficiently.”

“Accordingly, in compliance of the latest directions of the High Court, the instructions of the department on distribution of food grains to beneficiaries on all seven days of the week are hereby withdrawn,” said the department.  The national capital has over 2,000 fair price shops and over 17.77 lakh card holders with around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries. 

