Chef caught with 90 kg banned firecrackers

Published: 21st October 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of Diwali festival, a 26-year-old chef of a prominent five-star hotel here was arrested with 90 kg banned firecrackers from central Delhi’s Jama Masjid area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Azim, a native of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.  In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused works in Oberoi Hotel. 

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act has been registered and Azim was arrested. The accused is a chef in Oberoi Hotel and got these crackers to sell illegally,” the DCP said in the statement.

According to police, Azim had purchased the fire crackers from one Vikas, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, for reselling in Dariba Kalan, Delhi. Comments from the hotel chain could not be obtained regarding the chef’s arrest.

