Delhi hospitals ramp up steps with spike in dengue cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a steady spike in dengue cases in the national capital, state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and other government and private facilities have augmented arrangements to attend rising number of patients.

Seventeen confirmed and 55 suspected cases of dengue have been reported till Tuesday at the LNJP Hospital, officials said on Wednesday. "As cases have spiked, we have made arrangements to attend to dengue patients. Mild and suspected cases are being kept in the fever ward on the third floor of the Emergency Block at the hospital, while patients in serious conditions are kept in medicine ward," a senior doctor said.

A 1500-bed facility at the hospital has served as the nerve centre of the city's fight against the COVID pandemic and a 500-bed additional facility was set up at Ramlila Maidan during the second wave. Asked if cases of dengue and COVID could lead to complications in managing patients, the doctor said, "Yes, both have similar symptoms of high fever, fatigue and weakness but dengue patients, confirmed or suspected, will generally not exhibit respiratory issues as in Covid, so it can be distinguished. "

The national capital has seen a surge in dengue cases in the last two weeks. According to a civic report on vector-borne disease, one death and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16.

Surge in the numbers