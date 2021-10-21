'Government cannot disobey orders, skip court proceedings': Delhi HC slams Culture Ministry officers

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has slammed senior officers of the Culture Ministry and said the government cannot show a lackadaisical approach by not joining the court proceedings when asked to and disobey court orders.

"Today, nobody from the Ministry of Culture has joined the proceedings. This court is aware that it is not proper to summon senior officers to the court. But at the same time, the government cannot show a lackadaisical approach and disobey orders of the court," said Justice Subramonium.

The matter is related to a plea that sought directions for the CBI and other authorities to conduct a proper and fair investigation by an officer, not below the rank of Superintendent of Police, in the matter exposing the scandal of nexus among the accused persons and corruption allegations against Ministry of Culture officials.

The Centre was given time to file a status report in April but it failed to do so till September 6. The court expressed anguish that the status report has not been filed despite the petition raising serious allegations against the government officers.

An officer of the Ministry of Culture, was directed to join the proceedings to explain as to why the status report has not been filed so far. "In view of the fact that the orders of this court are not being complied with and the status reports are not being filed in the petition where serious allegations have been made against the government department, the Secretary of Culture Ministry, is directed to join the proceedings on the next date of hearing to explain as to why the status report has not been filed," the court order stated.