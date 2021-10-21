STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Illegally constructed temple in South Delhi: High Court pulls up AAP government

The court had earlier issued notice and sought response from the Delhi government, DCP (South), Hauz Khas on the petition filed by the property's owner.

Published: 21st October 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for not fulfilling its stand to demolish an illegally constructed temple in South Delhi's Defence Colony and referring the issue to the religious committee for its approval, saying this will lead to chaos and more encroachment.

The high court said the religious committee, which is headed by the Lieutenant Governor, may be needed if there is a big temple, but if somebody puts a few bricks overnight then referring it to the panel will not serve the purpose.

"I want to see what is the scope? Whether just a few bricks put by somebody will fall within the scope of the religious committee's mandate, that is the question. If there is a big temple, the religious committee may be needed but what if somebody puts a few bricks overnight?," Justice Rekha Palli said.

The court noted that earlier the Delhi government had submitted that the authorities plan to demolish the illegal structure on October 4, however, now it has referred the matter to the religious committee.

"There are just a few bricks and 2-3 idols," the court said while directing the government to place on record a copy of the order by which the religious committee, which deals with the issue of removal of encroachments in the form of religious structures, was constituted.

"This will lead to total chaos. If tomorrow somebody puts only five bricks and puts an idol, you will say we need a religious committee. Is that the purpose of the religious committee? Today somebody puts an idol outside the high court or anywhere, you will say now it is a religious structure. There are five bricks lying there and now we will consider whether the religious committee will relocate them? This is not the way," it said.

Advocate Anupam Srivastava, representing the Delhi government, said even the authorities wanted the structure to be removed but they have to follow the mandate of the religious committee first and added that they were not shying away from removal.

The court said it will not even take 3-4 hours to build such a structure and added that if that was the view of the government, then "we will have the whole of Delhi encroached. Anybody will put anything. We are sitting in court, somebody will put something outside and we will say alright, it is over."

The court was hearing a plea seeking removal of encroachment in front of a property.

The court had earlier issued notice and sought response from the Delhi government, DCP (South), Hauz Khas on the petition filed by the property's owner.

The plea said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, somebody trespassed and illegally constructed a temple on public land, that is a footpath, at Bhishma Pitamah Marg, right in front of the petitioners' property.

The petition claimed that taking advantage and shelter of the illegal construction, people gather there and indulge in rowdiness and gambling and the encroached structure impedes full access to the petitioners' building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Delhi AAP Government AAP Delhi High Court South Delhi South Delhi Temple
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp