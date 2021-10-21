Reconsider opening PDS in vicinity of poor neighbourhoods: HC to Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is in the state's interest to ensure citizens get subsidised foodgrains easily, the Delhi High Court said as it asked the state government to examine the feasibility of opening fair price shops in localities from where the nearest outlet is 2.5 km away.

Hearing a plea by the residents of Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana, Phase-2, Baprola, for opening of a fair price shop (FPS) in the area, Justice Najmi Waziri said that it is appropriate that an FPS is opened either in the locality itself or in its immediate vicinity so that the poorest of the poor are served well by the state.

The Delhi government told the court that since there are only 320 ration card holders in the area, it might not be feasible for an FPS licensee to operate a shop there with a small amount of margin - which is Rs 2 per kg of foodgrains - as each FPS caters to about 1,000 ration card holders.

The court noted that under the guidelines issued by the Delhi government for allotment of FPS outlets, in certain special circumstances such as for areas inhabited by poorer sections of the society, an FPS can be opened for lesser numbers as well.

"In the special facts and circumstances, it is appropriate that the Delhi government open an FPS here so that the poorest of the poor are served well by the state. It is in the interest of the state to ensure that citizens do not have to chart their ways through difficult areas simply to get foodgrains at subsidised prices," the judge said in his order passed on October 12.

"Let the GNCTD look into the matter afresh," the judge added as he sought a compliance affidavit by

November 30.

The counsel for the petitioners said more than 800 families residing in the colony seek an FPS and that a portion of the community centre in the area has already been earmarked for it. The residents of the locality moved the court earlier this year. The matter would be heard next on December 8.