Support 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' drive: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Published: 21st October 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday appealed to citizens to actively participate in 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to fight against the annual spike in pollution levels during winter.  All Delhi MLAs will come out on the roads to create awareness about the campaign.

Rai called upon two crore residents of Delhi to contribute to this campaign being run for the second consecutive year to combat winter pollution. "The campaign aims to curb vehicular emissions in the city, which contribute largely (46 per cent as per IIT-Kanpur study of 2016) to overall pollution levels in Delhi. If we get people’s participation, we will be able to reduce these emissions by 15 to 20 per cent," said Rai.

The minister added that public participation was the key to success behind any government initiative. To give further impetus to the campaign, all Delhi MLAs are scheduled to come out on the roads to raise awareness about the initiative starting from Chandgi Ram Akhara on Thursday.

The drive was launched by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh' initiative. Under the drive, drivers are being made aware about it by green marshals deployed at 100 major intersections across the city.

"The aim is to stop the burning of fuel from vehicles parked at intersections. Delhiites have to voluntarily join this campaign by contributing with full responsibility. It will run till November 18," said Rai.

