STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Building collapses in south Delhi

As of now, the BSES is cutting the wires from the pole to make the process of searching and demolishing the house safely.

Published: 22nd October 2021 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

A call about the collapse was received around 1.20 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A call about the collapse was received around 1.20 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A building collapsed in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, fire department officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A call about the collapse was received around 1.20 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The police also reached the spot.

It found that the building had collapsed and was partly leaning on another building due to which an electric pole had also bent, officials said.

The owner of the house has been identified as Hos Ram, police said.

Some construction work to repair the building was going on which led to the incident, police said.

Jacks were being used and all of a sudden, they got dis-balanced leading to the incident, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said no one was injured and required action will be taken.

There were three to four labourers who were working at the time of the incident.

According to the locals, all of them ran away from the site following the incident.

No one is trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, police said.

Teams from various departments, including DDMA, fire department, MCD, BSES and NDRF have reported to the site.

As of now, the BSES is cutting the wires from the pole to make the process of searching and demolishing the house safe, Jaiker said.

A case under sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Building Collapse South Delhi Building Collapse
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp