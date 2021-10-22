Extra Curricular Activity and sports admissions in Delhi University likely from November 7

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The admission to Delhi University undergraduate courses under Extra Curricular Activity (ECA) and Sports Category is likely to begin from November 7. The DU already released a tentative list of eligible candidates under the ECA category and has constituted an online admission grievance redressal committee to address candidate’s queries/ grievances under ECA category/sub-category.

From October 19- 21, DU aspirants can register grievances about marks or other related issues. "The Final Centralised ECA Merit List for each category and sub-category with ranking of candidates for admission to UG courses will be released after the redressal of grievances of the candidates," the DU said.

Similarly, a tentative list for the sports category will come up after which a three-day grievance redressal session will be held before the final merit list is released. "These tentative lists were released so candidates can submit their grievances if there is any miscalculation or other issues. The final merit list will be released on November 7-8," said a DU official. UG admissions that started on October 4, will go on till November 14.

Keeping in mind the COVID situation, the varsity decided to opt for online admissions and there will be no trials like the previous year. Before COVID, admissions were held in two modes - direct and trials. Candidates with experience in Olympiads, World cups/championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, South Asian, Paralympics Games, were eligible for direct admissions.

Candidates, who had played at national, state, district and zonal level, formed the second category. Under the ECA quota, DU aspirants have to submit five self-attested certificates of which the top three are considered for selection.

The two categories comprise 5 per cent of the total sanctioned seats of a college but their bifurcation varies from college to college. While there are over 1,000 seats in 65 colleges of the ECA category, another 1,975 are under the sports quota.

Admission outline