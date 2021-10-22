Youngster thrilled after meeting PM Narendra Modi at COVID vaccine centre in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: When Chhavi Aggarwal reached at RML Hospital on Thursday morning for her first dose of COVID vaccine, she had never imagined that she would meet the Prime Minister. "We had gone to get my first jab today. When we reached the vaccination centre was all decked up. On asking others, we came to know that the PM was supposed to visit on the occasion of 100 crore vaccinations. And then he spoke to my daughter which was totally unexpected," said Chhavi's mother Poonam.

The prime minister spoke to Chhavi briefly discussing her hobbies and asked why she didn’t take the dose earlier. "When I said I love singing, the PM asked me to sing any patriotic song. I chose 'Aye mere watan ke logon' and he liked it," said Chhavi.

"Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens," Modi tweeted.

Along with the tweet, the PM shared four photographs where he was seen interacting with Chhavi seated in a wheelchair, her mother and another beneficiary apart from a nursing staff as well as a non-healthcare staff.

The PM visited the vaccination centre at the hospital after the 100 crore vaccination milestone was achieved. While they were anticipating the visit, healthcare workers conceded, it wasn’t confirmed till the last moment.

At the hospital, Modi touched upon various subjects as he spoke to both beneficiaries and healthcare workers. "We were just told to be prepared for the event. Since January, all of us are involved in vaccination process and COVID duties, so his visit is highly motivating for the healthcare workers. From the security guard to the staff, he spoke gently to all," said Dr Neelam Roy of RML hospital.