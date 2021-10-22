STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Youngster thrilled after meeting PM Narendra Modi at COVID vaccine centre in Delhi

The PM shared four photographs where he was seen interacting with a vaccine receipent seated in a wheelchair, her mother and another beneficiary apart from a nursing staff.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with COVID vaccine recepient Chhavi Aggarwal at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

PM Narendra Modi with COVID vaccine recepient Chhavi Aggarwal at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. (Photo| Twitter/ @narendramodi)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When Chhavi Aggarwal reached at RML Hospital on Thursday morning for her first dose of COVID vaccine, she had never imagined that she would meet the Prime Minister. "We had gone to get my first jab today. When we reached the vaccination centre was all decked up. On asking others, we came to know that the PM was supposed to visit on the occasion of 100 crore vaccinations. And then he spoke to my daughter which was totally unexpected," said Chhavi's mother Poonam.

The prime minister spoke to Chhavi briefly discussing her hobbies and asked why she didn’t take the dose earlier. "When I said I love singing, the PM asked me to sing any patriotic song. I chose 'Aye mere watan ke logon' and he liked it," said Chhavi.

"Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens," Modi tweeted.

Along with the tweet, the PM shared four photographs where he was seen interacting with Chhavi seated in a wheelchair, her mother and another beneficiary apart from a nursing staff as well as a non-healthcare staff.  

The PM visited the vaccination centre at the hospital after the 100 crore vaccination milestone was achieved. While they were anticipating the visit, healthcare workers conceded, it wasn’t confirmed till the last moment.

At the hospital, Modi touched upon various subjects as he spoke to both beneficiaries and healthcare workers. "We were just told to be prepared for the event. Since January, all of us are involved in vaccination process and COVID duties, so his visit is highly motivating for the healthcare workers. From the security guard to the staff, he spoke gently to all," said Dr Neelam Roy of RML hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RML Hospital Chhavi Aggarwal Narendra Modi COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp