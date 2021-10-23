Congress to embark on ‘Pol Khol Yatra’ to expose AAP, BJP in Delhi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to embark on a 70-day long ‘Pol Khol Yatra’. With this yatra, it aims to expose the failures of the state government run by the AAP under the leadership of Arvind Kejariwal and the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

The yatra is slated to start from October 25 to cover almost all 272 wards falling under the jurisdiction of Delhi government and the MCDs. According to Delhi Congress party chief Anil Kumar Choudhary, almost all the leaders of Delhi unit of Congress Party will not only participate, but also put the facts before the people who have been misled by both the AAP government and the BJP-ruled civic MCD bodies.

“During the planned Pol Khol Yatra, the Delhi Congress leaders will present posters, factsheets and data-based examples of the failures of both the AAP government and the BJP-ruled civic MCD bodies ahead of the next MCD elections. We’ll be having one-on-one interactions with the residents of various localities including slums and other sidelines settlements,” Choudhary told reporters.

Choudhary said: “The Pol Khol Yatra has been designed essentially to inform the people as how they have been ruined, misled and rendered devoid of their basic rights by the AAP and BJP. Its prime objective is to expose graft, malpractices and the failures of both the governments in Delhi and MCD.”

Choudhary alleged that Delhi had been ruined by Kejariwal leadership and incompetence of BJP-ruled civic bodies. “Concerned about the plights of people in the civic bodies, Congress is all set to embark on this yatra. The residents are fed up with the incompetence of these two parties,” he said.

Mahila Congress seeks more power

Days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced the fielding of 40 per cent women candidates in UP Assembly polls, Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan has demanded the enhanced representation for females in electoral politics. Dhawan has also demanded that AAP supremo and CM Arvind Kejriwal induct at least one woman minister in his cabinet and call a special session of the Delhi Assembly to pass a resolution against pending Women Reservation Bill.

