Covid: Delhi records zero death, 40 new cases; positivity rate 0.07 per cent

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:58 PM

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 40 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Only five fatalities due to coronavirus infection were reported last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

Four fatalities due to the infection have been recorded so far this month in Delhi -- on October 2, October 10, October 19 and October 22. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,091.

On Saturday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin. On Friday, 38 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, the data said.

On Thursday, 22 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,39,566. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 61,152 tests -- 44,836 RT-PCR tests and 16,316 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Monday, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. This was the lowest daily cases count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, it said.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

