STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 58,000 students secure admissions in Delhi University so far

Over 58,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University so far under the three cut-off lists.

Published: 23rd October 2021 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 58,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University so far under the three cut-off lists, according to official data.

The Delhi University has received nearly 1.70 lakh applications till now, it said.

The last day for colleges to approve applications was on Friday.

Aspirants have time till Saturday to pay the fees.

The special cut-off list for students, who were not able to apply in the first three lists, will be released on Monday, while the fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30.

The Delhi University has received 1,70,186 applications till now while 58,406 students have paid the fees so far, according to data.

On Friday, nearly 9,614 applications were approved by principals of various colleges, according to data.

At Aryabhatta College, the total applications received under the third cut-off list were 491, of which 114 were approved and the rest rejected.

There are 199 students who have cancelled their admissions till now in this college.

Manish Kansal, admission convener at the Hindu College, said, "In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, while they might be open for the other categories.

"We will get to know the exact situation after the fee payment window closes on Saturday."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University admissions
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp