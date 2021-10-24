STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records zero Covid deaths, 37 new cases; positivity rate 0.06 per cent

Four fatalities have been recorded so far this month -- once each on October 2, October 10, October 19 and October 22, as per official data.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Sunday recorded zero COVID-19 death and 37 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

According to official figures, only five fatalities due to coronavirus infection were reported last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,091. On Sunday, 37 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Saturday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. On Friday, 38 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to official data.

The number of cumulative cases on Sunday stood at 14,39,603. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 60,704 tests -- 47,902 RT-PCR tests and 12,802 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. On Monday, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent.

This was the lowest daily cases count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, as per official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

