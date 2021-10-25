After a slow start, Delhi is India’s first metropolis to hit two-crore COVID jab milestone

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Started off with a very low turnout, the national capital on Sunday, October 24, 2021, reached the landmark digit of successfully vaccinating its two-crore population.

As per the vaccine data provided by the government, the authorities have so far given 2,00,46,096 doses to beneficiaries which also includes both first and second dose beneficiaries.

While so far, 1,28,93,499 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 15,28,035 beneficiaries have got both the jabs.

“Congratulations to all doctors, nurses and medical fraternity on achieving this huge milestone,” tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, this journey to two crore vaccinations had hit many roadblocks. After the pan India process of inoculation began on January 16, Delhi witnessed a slow start.

However, the process gained momentum with vaccinations made open for senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

The government had often flagged the lack of enough vaccine supply to the city and limited availability of doses.

Owing to no availability of vaccines, many a time, the government schools which were the vaccine centres had to be shut and beneficiaries had to be turned down.

On the other hand, residents pointed out the high cost of vaccines available at private hospitals.