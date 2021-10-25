STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi health minister launches ‘Ayur walk’ to promote healthy life 

Health Minister Satyendar Jain says it will help in building immunity against diseases and wean away people from a sedentary lifestyle.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain launches ‘Ayur Walk’ in New Delhi on Sunday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to spread awareness among the public, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday, October 24, 2021, launched the ‘Ayur Walk’, organised by the Ayush department on the occasion of the upcoming 6th Ayurvedic Day 2021 to promote physical activity and walking. 

Encouraging people to have a stress-free lifestyle and to prevent any kind of physical disorder due to a sedentary lifestyle, Jain said, “Ayurveda plays an important role in maintaining our physical well-being and to be disease resistance. Ayurveda and yoga are such disciplines, which teaches one to live in a healthy way.”The Ayur walk started from Central Park, Connaught Place and ended at Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College in Karol Bagh. Medicinal plants were distributed to the participants with their benefits being discussed. 

Jain further discussed about the healthy lifestyle that Ayurveda promotes for the masses and how one should choose it for our growth and development.MLA, Delhi Cantt Virendar Singh Kadiyan, Vishesh Ravi, Dr. Raj k Manchanda, Director (AYUSH) and other senior officials also took part in the walk. 

Jain added, “This time the theme of Ayurveda Day has been kept as ‘Nutrition and Ayurveda’. A lot of detail was given on nutrition like the food items and methods of cooking nutritional food. There were details about what food will be beneficial for each person depending on their nature. The timing of meals and the rules for consuming food were also included. The purpose of Ayurveda is to take care of the physical and mental well-being of a healthy person and to treat the disease of the patient.” 

He said “In today’s comfortable lifestyle where all the work is done by robots and artificial intelligence, we don’t do any physical exercise. This Ayurwalk event is a reminder that we should walk every day”.  

