STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes Delhi

The IMD forecast predicts an overcast sky on Monday, October 25, with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Published: 25th October 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Heavy rains in the national capital on Sunday, October 24, 2021, brought the mercury down with the maximum temperature settling at 31.5 degrees celsius while some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging, officials said. 

Traffic Police informed that the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi was closed due to waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur underpass and asked commuters to take alternate routes. “Due to waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur underpass, MB road is closed. Please avoid this route. Kindly take alternate route, MB Road-Maa Anandmai Marg towards Badarpur,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Other places from where waterlogging was reported included Kirari, Rohtak Road, and Nangloi, civic officials said. However, no major waterlogging was reported from anywhere, they added.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city’s minimum temperature was 19 degrees celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The IMD forecast predicts an overcast sky on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi weather forecast Delhi winter Delhi temperature Delhi rains India Meteorological Department
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp