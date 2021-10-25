Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains in the national capital on Sunday, October 24, 2021, brought the mercury down with the maximum temperature settling at 31.5 degrees celsius while some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging, officials said.

Traffic Police informed that the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi was closed due to waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur underpass and asked commuters to take alternate routes. “Due to waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur underpass, MB road is closed. Please avoid this route. Kindly take alternate route, MB Road-Maa Anandmai Marg towards Badarpur,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Other places from where waterlogging was reported included Kirari, Rohtak Road, and Nangloi, civic officials said. However, no major waterlogging was reported from anywhere, they added.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city’s minimum temperature was 19 degrees celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The IMD forecast predicts an overcast sky on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

