Dengue cases till October highest in three years in Delhi

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dengue cases continue to show an upward trend in Delhi with more than 280 fresh cases being reported in the last one week. The total cases stand at 1,006, according to the report released on Monday by South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency for vector-borne diseases. Of these, 665 cases have been registered this month (till October 23).

The figure this year is the highest since 2018 for the same period (till October) and is likely to overtake last year’s overall count, which stood at 1,072. Considering the surge, the Delhi government has reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid patients. “The number of beds reserved for Covid patients in private hospitals has been reduced from 30 per cent to 10 per cent.

The number of Covid beds in LNJP Hospital has been reduced from 700 to 400 while in AGSS Hospital it has been decreased from 600 to 350. These additional beds will be used for treatment of vector-borne diseases,” said a Delhi government official.

Hospitals have started to feel the pressure, though they claimed to be prepared to convert Covid beds for dengue cases if the patient load increases. “There are 10-12 patients admitted currently. None of them are complicated. We have sufficient additional beds to accommodate dengue patients. If there is more patient load, then that will be used for treating patients of vector-borne diseases,” said Dr Prem Singh Nayyar, Medical Superintendent, Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital, said, “On a single day we are witnessing around five-six patients being admitted, but there are enough beds.” “Of the total daily turnout in OPD, around 25-30 per cent is fever cases of which 15-20% are turning out to be dengue. But, we don’t have as a bed crisis,” said Dr Suman Kumari, MS, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

However, considering the festive season and unpredictability of the virus, some hospitals are easing Covid precautions. Dr Rajesh Rautela, Medical Director, GTB Hospital, said the facility is not converting Covid beds. “We have sufficient beds…dengue patients are taken in normal beds,” he added.