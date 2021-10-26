Four of a family die in Old Seemapuri blaze, 22-yr-old lone survivor 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four family members died on Tuesday after a fire broke out on the third floor of a building in East Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area, officials said. The incident took place when the victims were asleep.

The deceased have been identified as Horilal (59), his wife Reena (55), their son Ashu (24) and daughter Rohini (18). The family members were sleeping on the third floor, while their 22-year-old son Akshay had a narrow escape as he was sleeping on the second floor, they said. He is the lone survivor in

the family.

A call about the fire was received at around 4 am and four fire tenders with 16 fire-fighters were rushed to the spot, said Director at Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg. Domestic articles in a room caught fire, resulting in the death of four people. The victims were found dead on the spot. The fire officer ruled out any incident of short-circuit and based on their preliminary inquiry, they suspect that either a mosquito coil or an ‘agarbatti’ (incense stick) kept in the room could have sparked the fire which spread to the clothes kept on the table and later to the curtains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram said, “Our police team and Delhi Fire Services staff reached the spot immediately and the fire was brought under control. The crime team, officials from Forensic Science Laboratory and other senior officials also visited the scene of incidence.” The victims did sustain burn injuries and might have died due to suffocation after inhaling smoke, but only the post-mortem report will be able to ascertain the exact cause of death and ascertain the extent of burn injuries, said the police.