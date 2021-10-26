STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical insurance for birth defects now available 

As per the The Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons, insurance companies do not offer cover for birth defects or surgical problems during infancy.

Pregnant Woman

The baby will get the needed care soon after birth (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Relief seems to be in sight for those parents who are struggl ing to provide medical succour to their newborns facing birth defects. The Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons has roped in private insurance company Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited which agreed to help in 
such cases. 

Executive Committee and Chairman of Delhi Association of Pediatric Surgeons Dr Shilpa Sharma informed that the number of neonatal beds for congenital anomalies is very less in the government hospitals.

“Many parents rush to the city in search of treatment for these anomalies. The cost of neonatal intensive care is exorbitant and not affordable for the common man. The new born often face very complicated health situations. The bill mounts up to lakhs which many families are unable to pay off. The insurance is going to help so many families,” she added.

As per the association, insurance companies do not offer cover for birth defects or surgical problems during infancy. “This is a major cost burden for many families who don’t have the financial liberty to get their child treated at hospitals of their choice. This has led to many couples opting for abortion of their child,” the associated stated.

Dr Sharma said that this development will improve the health of children with defects. “The expecting women can get admitted in centers where facilities are there for neonatal surgery. The baby will get the needed care soon after birth,” she mentioned. 

