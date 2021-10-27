Decision on reopening of Delhi University after Diwali, says V-C

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As chorus for reopening Delhi University campus has grown louder, DU vice-chancellor said on Wednesday the decision would be taken after Diwali. Teachers and students have demanded the resumption of offline teaching as the Covid-19 situation has normalised in Delhi.

DU is awaiting guidelines from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Members of All India Students’ Association are on a 48-hour hunger strike to press for their demand of reopening the campus for students.

Akshit Dahiya, president of the Delhi University Students’ Union, said laboratory classes resumed for final-year students last month but the attendance was still poor. “Online classes don’t fulfill the same objectives as offline teaching. A majority of students studying in the university are from outside Delhi, and they feel that coming for just lab work is not feasible. We’ve submitted several memorandums to the vice-chancellor. We’ll protest on Thursday to demand the reopening of the campus,” he added.

Manish Kansal, professor of physics at the Hindu College, said several students who were from outside Delhi didn’t feel it was viable for them to return to the city just for attending laboratory classes. Abha Dev

Habib, said students would not return to the campus just for laboratory classes.