Delhi Jal Board to lay water pipelines to houses, install meters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday announced that now it would provide household water connection to all the consumers which would include laying water pipelines and the installation of metres at consumers’ premises.

A meeting was chaired by the Water Minister Satyendar Jain where the decision was taken which aims to resolve complaints of water contamination, reduce unauthorised connections and increase the number of functional meters in the network of DJB.

Till date, the connection from the DJB water pipeline to individual households was the responsibility of individual consumers. “Many times, it was observed that due to damaged pipeline and leakage at joints, contamination was caused, which could not be resolved by the DJB because it was beyond its Jurisdiction. With the new policy, the DJB can now rectify problems of old pipelines in existing colonies as well as provide new metre connections in upcoming colonies,” the DJB said in a statement.

Along with this, the DJB has approved the constitution of the water and sewerage committee at ward and Zone level composed of civil society representatives and the DJB officials. Ward level committee will comprise seven members, while the zonal committee will comprise 12 members. “Zonal and ward level committees will be formed by the DJB wherein civil society representatives will be inducted for better grievance, water, sewer and bill management. Civil society representatives will be made chairman of the

ward level committee. Constituency MLA will be made chairman of zonal level committee. It will be an inclusive model of Public-Private participation,” tweeted DJB vice chairperson Raghav Chadha.

Chadha added in his tweet: “Upon applying, the DJB itself will now provide domestic water connections and sewer connections. Till now, the onus of taking the connections was on consumers. This will reduce the issues related to plumber-raj, bad plumbing, water contamination in connections.”