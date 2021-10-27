STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board to lay water pipelines to houses, install meters

Till date, the connection from the DJB water pipeline to individual households was the responsibility of individual consumers.

Published: 27th October 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board

Image for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday announced that now it would provide household water connection to all the consumers which would include laying water pipelines and the installation of metres at consumers’ premises.

A meeting was chaired by the Water Minister Satyendar Jain where the decision was taken which aims to resolve complaints of water contamination, reduce unauthorised connections and increase the number of functional meters in the network of DJB.  

Till date, the connection from the DJB water pipeline to individual households was the responsibility of individual consumers. “Many times, it was observed that due to damaged pipeline and leakage at joints, contamination was caused, which could not be resolved by the DJB because it was beyond its Jurisdiction. With the new policy, the DJB can now rectify problems of old pipelines in existing colonies as well as provide new metre connections in upcoming colonies,” the DJB said in a statement.

Along with this, the DJB has approved the constitution of the water and sewerage committee at ward and Zone level composed of civil society representatives and the DJB officials. Ward level committee will comprise seven members, while the zonal committee will comprise 12 members. “Zonal and ward level committees will be formed by the DJB wherein civil society representatives will be inducted for better grievance, water, sewer and bill management. Civil society representatives will be made chairman of the 
ward level committee. Constituency MLA will be made chairman of zonal level committee. It will be an inclusive model of Public-Private participation,” tweeted DJB vice chairperson Raghav Chadha. 

Chadha added in his tweet: “Upon applying, the DJB itself will now provide domestic water connections and sewer connections. Till now, the onus of taking the connections was on consumers. This will reduce the issues related to plumber-raj, bad plumbing, water contamination in connections.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Delhi water supply
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp