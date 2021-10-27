Fungi ruining artefacts at National Museum, says staff

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Imbalanced relative humidity (RH) and temperature have caused growth of fungus on a collection of paintings and ruined some precious artefacts at the National Museum, claimed its officials.

Another reason, they cited, for the poor state of affairs is shortage of skilled staff required for regular care and preservation of the artefacts.

Set up in 1949, the National Museum hosts nearly two lakh antiquities and objects of historical value such as sculptures, jewellery, manuscripts including over 16,000 paintings on paper and textile. Only 7,000 objects are on display, with the rest kept in reserve storage.

The museum is under the administrative control of the ministry of culture. An official recently wrote to the office of the secretary of the culture ministry and office of the minister stating that if the issue is not addressed, it may lead to obliteration of many artworks.

“You will be surprised that only some paintings have fungus growth at present; if inspection is not conducted, several artworks may be damaged. Conservation laboratory doesn’t have a conservator and almost all posts have been abolished. Under these circumstances, how will national heritage be handled and secured? More or less, all artworks in the painting department have fungus. The condition of other galleries is also alike,” reads the email written in Hindi.

Reached out for his response, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, Director General (DG) of the museum, said, “I have just got the charge and no specific complain has come to my notice. Any employee has any grievance they can approach through proper channel as in any organisation.”

The upset museum staff suggested that an enquiry committee should be formed to assess the loss and initiate action against those responsible for negligence. “The centralised AC system is not up to the mark; RH and temperature are not properly controlled. Despite regular repair of ceiling, seepage is a regular occurrence. A few rare archaeological objects related to Rakhigarhi and Harappan civilisation have turned powdery,” said a staff member.