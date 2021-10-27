Pollution campaign to intensify, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign which aims to curb air pollution, will intensify under the leadership of Delhi cabinet ministers, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Rai said that starting from Wednesday; ministers will appeal to the people to turn off their vehicles at major intersections in the city. The initiative has been launched to reduce vehicular emissions, which majorly contributes to the overall pollution in the national capital.

“All cabinet ministers, the speaker and deputy speakers of the Delhi Assembly will sensitise people about vehicular pollution and urge them to participate in the campaign more actively. For instance, on October 27, the food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain will bolster the campaign at Delhi Gate red light and on October 29, Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautum will be at Africa Avenue-Hyatt Flyover,” he said.

He added that on November 8, the speaker of the Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel will spread awareness about the campaign at the Mandoli Red Light in Nand Nagri. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will be at Dwarka Mor on November 15 while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will reach India Gate on November 18, for the same. Last week, AAP MLAs had come out to major intersections to raise awareness about the campaign.