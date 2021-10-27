STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pollution campaign to intensify, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Rai said that starting from Wednesday; ministers will appeal to the people to turn off their vehicles at major intersections in the city.

Published: 27th October 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign which aims to curb air pollution, will intensify under the leadership of Delhi cabinet ministers, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.  

Rai said that starting from Wednesday; ministers will appeal to the people to turn off their vehicles at major intersections in the city. The initiative has been launched to reduce vehicular emissions, which majorly contributes to the overall pollution in the national capital.

“All cabinet ministers, the speaker and deputy speakers of the Delhi Assembly will sensitise people about vehicular pollution and urge them to participate in the campaign more actively. For instance, on October 27, the food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain will bolster the campaign at Delhi Gate red light and on October 29, Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautum will be at Africa Avenue-Hyatt Flyover,” he said.

He added that on November 8, the speaker of the Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel will spread awareness about the campaign at the Mandoli Red Light in Nand Nagri.  Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will be at Dwarka Mor on November 15 while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will reach India Gate on November 18, for the same. Last week, AAP MLAs had come out to major intersections to raise awareness about the campaign. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi pollution
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp