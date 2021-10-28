100-bed portable Covid unit to help with cases in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a shot in the arm for the state medical sector, the Delhi government on Wednesday added a 100-bed portable healthcare unit – 83 oxygen-support beds and 17 ICU beds.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain laid the foundation stone of this portable healthcare unit that is supported by the American India Foundation. “During second wave, hospitals across India ran short of beds and faced a lot of problems. To avoid such troubles in future, the Delhi government is making preparations so that the common man can be saved from every difficulty,” he said.

Jain emphasised on the importance of following Ayurvedic principles to prevent lifestyle disorders and motivated students to research and document the outcomes, and thereby strengthen their scientific temper. He also announced plans to prepare a road map to make Tibbia College a state-of-the-art world-class institute.

Jain congratulated the Directorate of Ayush for their contribution to the healthcare system through Ayurveda, applauded Tibbia College and Hospital for their valuable contribution during the first wave. “Ayurveda plays an important role in maintaining our physical well-being and disease resistance. Ayurveda and yoga are such disciplines that teach you how to live healthy,” the Health Minister said.

Delhi records 38 Covid cases, zero deaths

The city recorded 38 COVID-19 cases and zero death on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.06 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease. Thirteen patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the tally in the city climbed to 14,39,709. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091. According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 59.909 tests, including 44,065 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 348 active cases, up from 323 a day ago. The number of patients in home isolation is 106, up from 98 the previous day.

