Delhi Airport portal updated after international travel allowed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi airport has updated its ‘Air Suvidha’ portal, as new guidelines for incoming international passengers come into effect, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The union government had on October 20 issued a new set of guidelines for passengers from 20 countries travelling to India. The move comes following continued decline in global COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination. Based on reciprocity, the travellers from all such countries, that provide quarantine-free entry to Indians, will get certain relaxations on arrival (Category A countries) such as no mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival.

The category-A countries include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia. The other category countries (Countries at-risk) are those from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing, DIAL said.

These include countries in Europe including South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Under the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the government has withdrawn all categories of exemptions.