STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks Delhi government's response on funds allocation to juvenile justice board

The court further asked for a response on the time frame for setting up of Juvenile Justice Board in all the districts of the national capital.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the government on the allocation of funds to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in a couple of years including the amount which has been disbursed till now.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani were dealing with a criminal reference wherein questions of law were placed by a Principal Magistrate of a JJB, concerning the circumstances when a child in conflict with the law also happens to be a child in need of care and protection.

While hearing the matter, the court pulled up the state government saying that it has not been doing anything for children in conflict with the law.  “Introduce liberal arts to the children, why only vocation training. You give them options,” the court said.

It further asked for a response on the time frame for setting up of JJB in all the districts of the national capital. The court also questioned the government as to how much money it had raised for the board.

“Any society has to be judged on how it takes care of its children. If we are unable to take care of our children, then God help us. CCTVs are helping. It’s not only a deterrent but also works as an aid,” the 
court said. The bench also focused on the issue of the production of juveniles and expressed its concern overstay of such juveniles at observation homes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Juvenile Justice Board Delhi Government
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp