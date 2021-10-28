STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Red Light On, Gaadi Off': Clean air campaign begins at Delhi Gate

The Delhi government on October 18 launched 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' initiative with an aim to cut down on vehicular emissions.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

The campaign will continue for a month till November 18. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday led the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign at Delhi Gate traffic junction to sensitise people to switch their vehicle engine off at red traffic signals to reduce pollution, an official statement said.

Motivating Delhiites to participate in the campaign, Hussain said that the people must encourage their friends and acquaintances to play their part in reducing the pollution in the city by switching off their car engines while waiting at traffic signals.

Hussain gave a call to the drivers to turn their vehicles off at the Delhi Gate red light by giving them roses. During the campaign, civil defence volunteers distributed pamphlets, containing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to the citizens in which he urged commuters to turn off their vehicles at red light.

“If every citizen responsibly contributes in the campaign, then vehicular pollution can be reduced by 15 to 20 per cent. The government has taken several steps to curb air pollution such as bringing the tree transplantation policy, installation of advanced smog tower, anti-dust pollution campaign,” said Hussain. 

He added, “It is the first state government to come up with a solution to stubble burning by using bio decomposers.” The government on October 18 launched “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” initiative with an aim to cut down on vehicular emissions. The campaign will continue for a month till November 18. A total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been deployed in two shifts of 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm across 100 traffic junctions in the city for the campaign. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red Light On Gaadi Off Delhi Pollution Imran Hussain Delhi Government
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp