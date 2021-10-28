STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will make agriculture profitable if voted to power: Kejriwal to Punjab farmers

The Delhi CM told farmers that when his party promised free power, improved school education system and better health services in New Delhi, their rivals made fun of them.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANSA: Transforming agriculture into a profitable profession will the goal and no farmer will commit suicide if AAP is voted to power in Punjab in next year's Assembly polls, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday.

But now when we did these, they started gimmicks to 'imitate' the AAP agenda to woo the voters, he claimed.

"Punjab has all required infrastructure to develop agri-based industry but due to ill-intentions of the present or past government, these could not deliver," he said.

AAP, if forms a government in Punjab, won't only provide due compensation to farmers who suffered due to natural calamity but also enhance it in proportion to production cost, assured Kejriwal.

No farmer will commit suicide if the party came to power, claimed Kejriwal, promising to make agriculture a profitable profession.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was quick to have a picture clicked with a farmer who suffered losses due to pink bollworm but failed to deliver him the due compensation, he attacked.

He also heard problems of farmers along with AAP leaders Jarnail Singh, Raghav Chadha, Harpal Singh Cheema and Bhagwant Singh Mann.

