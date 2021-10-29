COVID-19: Delhi records 37 fresh cases, zero fatality

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the viral disease in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department on Friday.

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection so far in October. Last month, five people in the city had succumbed to the disease. With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in Delhi climbed to 14,39,788, including over 14.14 lakh patients who have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 25,091 in the city. According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 59,293 tests, including 45,731 RT-PCR ones, to detect the infection the previous day.

There are 334 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 133 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 93. Delhi reported 42 fresh Covid cases on Thursday and 38 cases on Wednesday.

In April and May, the city battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.

On April 20, the national capital had reported 28,395 fresh cases of the infection, the highest in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths caused by the viral disease was reported on May 3. According to the sixth sero survey, 97 per cent people in Delhi have developed antibodies against the coronavirus as a result of a large number of people getting exposed to the virus during the second wave of the pandemic and robust vaccination in the capital.

All districts in Delhi have a seroprevalence of more than 93 per cent. Four districts -- South, Central, Northeast and East -- have recorded a seropositivity rate of 99 per cent, 99.5 per cent, 99.7 per cent and 99.8 per cent respectively.

Women (90.1 per cent) have a higher seropositivity rate than men (88.2 per cent). Those aged below 18 years have a seropositivity rate of 88 per cent. Ninety-five per cent of those vaccinated and who have a history of Covid have developed antibodies as compared to 82 per cent among the unvaccinated population.

According to government data, over 2.03 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the nationwide inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 73 lakh people in the city have received both doses of the vaccine.