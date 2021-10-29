Won’t budge from protest site: Nihangs

harpreet bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Nihangs (Sikh Warriors) who are camping at Singhu border for the last 11 months in support of the protesting farmers have decided to stay put at the site despite the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) asking them to leave the site after Lakbhir Singh, a schedule caste man was lynched for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

Sources said that all nine Nihang groups at Singhu border held a four-hour long mahapanchayat yesterday late night at Bharat Plaza in Singhu, after which they decided to stay on at the protest site. They claim this decision was taken after gauging public opinion in the matter, both online and offline.

Baba Balwinder Singh of Panth Akali Nirvair Khalsa, Udna Dal, said that the mahapanchayat was attended by jathedars of various Nihang groups. It was also decided that Baba Aman Singh who’s photographs with the Union Minister of Agriculture NS Tomar and other BJP leaders recently surfaced would stay at the Singhu border till the court decision in the Lakhbir lynching case.

A Nihang leader said they would stay on at Singhu to provide security to the protesters as the public and a few organizations sent letters to them from abroad and within India, requesting them to stay here. They say, the public feels if they leave, then the farmers’ agitation would be weakened. “The sacrilege cases had happened regularly thus we were froced to take justice into its own hands. We cannot tolerate sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib,” said another leader.