DUSU files petition in HC against varsity's admission criteria

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the admission process with regard to state boards and sought directions for the university to only consider marks of 12th class for admission.

According to the writ petition filed by the student union through senior advocate Ashish Dikshit, the numbering method of state boards including Kerala is causing grave loss to innumerable students who are being evaluated based on the marks they got in Class 12th.

While the marksheet issued by the Kerala Board carries marks scored in six subjects in Class 11 and Class 12, Delhi University only considers the Class 12 performance while deciding a student’s eligibility for admission to a programme.

This gives applicants from Kerala an edge over others in programmes with high cutoff marks.



“Delhi University is conducting its admissions without taking into consideration the effect and impact of COVID-19. The policy has not been modified and has not been made in conformity with changes in the circumstances. This manifests the arbitrariness on the part of Delhi University who is functioning on whims and fancies of its officials with scant regard to rule of law and fairness,” the petition said.

“The Directorate of General Education (Higher Secondary Wing), Government of Kerela issued notification XI and XII in the state. At this stage, the situation of COVID-19 was under control in the State therefore the examination was proposed to be held. The fact that students have not been able to study effectively since the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic, certain relaxations were granted, which included, inter alia liberal marking by the Boards,” the petition further added.

The petition sought Delhi University to take into consideration the consolidated marks for admission in cases where the state board has given a consolidated marksheet as was the previous policy.

A total of 6,000 students from the Kerala board have scored net hundred per cent marks, of which 2,000 will be taking admissions across colleges in North Campus.

