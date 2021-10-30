Electric Commuter

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

As electric vehicles gain momentum in India, Okinawa has been working hard to push their brand forward with numerous product offerings. Having said that, the iPraise+ is their flagship product, and it does deliver an interesting experience, however there are a few shortcomings as well.

Design

The iPraise+ has an edgy design theme that looks modern, however at a closer look there are a few panel gaps and some of the plastic quality does not quite measure up. Key touches that are admirable are the chunky front end with the integrated headlamp, a comfortable seat, and stylish looking grab handles. The battery goes in under the seat and can be removed to be charged inside your house.

Ergonomics

The overall riding position is fine and shorter people will feel more comfortable on this e-scooter. However, if you are tall and have a shoe size larger than 9, then the floor isn’t big enough to get your feet completely on and your toes do stick out a bit. Where the iPraise+ does shine though is in terms of seat comfort. The wide seat is great and does the job of taking two people around with ease.

Performance

The Okinawa iPraise+ comes with a 1000W BLDC hub mounted electric motor that delivers a 2.5kW output at its peak. It is capable of hitting a company claimed top speed of 58km/h—and you do get both sport and eco riding modes. Overall, the iPraise+ should be good for an approximate 70-80km per charge run (company claimed mileage is 139km per charge), which makes it great as a last-mile machine. It takes four to five hours to charge the 3.3 kWh lithium-ion battery fully.

This e-scooter offers a combi-braking system that works well, even on dirt roads. It does take some getting used to with the throttle and it can be a little jumpy at times.

Verdict

The iPraise+ comes across as a fun machine to ride around town on and the ride quality is smooth. It does feature disc brakes on both wheels and it gets alloys too. The scooter feels stable even on rough roads, however it could do with a bit more refinement. Overall, the iPraise+ does face a tough challenge from the Ola e-scooter and the Ather e-scooter, especially when you look at the price tag. The Okinawa iPraise+ is priced at Rs 1,05,990.