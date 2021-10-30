PWD to eradicate 510 dark spots in South East Delhi

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of South East Delhi, especially women and girls, will feel safer who work at night to drive or walk home safely after the sunset with the PWD set to eradicate 510 dark spots on 20 key stretches and will light these areas with automatic high-tech modern timer-based LED lights.

A total of 656 LED lights will be installed to light up these stretches. Besides, 120 octagonal poles, between 6 to 12 meters in height, will be installed in these corridors. The automatic timer based LED lights will switch on in the night and will automatically turn off in the morning after sunrise.

The civil work and installation of octagonal street lights, poles and laying of underground cable have begun on two stretches – from Sheikh Sarai to Khan T Point on BRT corridor and from Moolchand to Siri Fort. Besides, tender have been floated for 17 other stretches.

“Earlier, the BRT corridor was constructed and dismantled many times. First the bus rapid corridor was constructed in the middle of the road under former CM Sheila Dixit but later the corridor was criticised by the opposition parties and it was dismantled. So, PWD is now repairing the undersized cables and installing a cable controlling panel which will have a charging facility. The work on this corridor has begun and will be ready by November 25,” said Sudhir Kishore, Junior Engineer, PWD, working on site.

Officials further added that the dark spots also occur due to accidents, cable damage, enroachments and power theft. The 17 stretches identified are SA Marg Service Road, National Highway-2, South extension flyover, Jangpura Extension, Nehru Place Flyover, Kalibari Service road, Karni Shooting Range, Greater Kailash-II, Nehru Place Tikona, Kalindi Kunj, Nizamuddin station road, Rahim Khan road, BRT, CV Raman road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and flyover/underdeck/u-turn. The estimated budget for works in all the 17 stretch is has been pegged at Rs 1 crore.