Two bus queue shelters with CCTV, GPS tracker to set template for project

NEW DELHI: After failing to attract the bidders at least five times, the government is finally going to start the construction of 1,397 new modernised ‘Bus Queue Shelters’ (BQS). Beginning the project, the transport department will first develop two mild steel and stainless steel modernised BQS in ITO and IP Depot on a pilot basis.

“These shelters will have modernised features with state-of-the-art design with universal accessibility. Main aim is to make travelling easy and comfortable,” said the Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. He added that the BQS will be unique with high-tech modernised features and will be equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS tracking system, panic buttons to ensure the safety of commuters especially women and children.

Gahlot said, “The project had to start last year only but got delayed due to Covid-19. But, now the project has been taken up again. Two BQS will be constructed on a pilot basis first and then we will observe for one or two months to see how the material is behaving, if there is any rusting.”

After several failed attempts to attract the bidders, the government conducted a design competition in 2017 and after selection, the work was assigned to PWD in 2019. The transport department asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to construct the two sample BQS of low/ medium density, ie. 9m length- one of mild steel and one of stainless steel at two locations- near ITO and IP depot on pilot basis. The department has also sanctioned the amount for the execution of BQS. The tentative cost to construct the mild steel and stainless steel BQS is `9 lakh and `14 lakh tentatively.

The two BQS will be completed in 1-2 months. The BQS will be equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS and panic button for woman safety. It will have smart features with a passenger information system to provide information on scheduled and real time arrival and departure of buses, predictive weather mapping, air quality and temperature to help commuters to travel better.

Besides, these will be completely disabled friendly with audio announcement systems like in metro stations and will have spaces reserved for wheelchair zones, ramps and tactile floor tiling.