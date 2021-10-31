STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meet with Delhi government over dengue situation

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday last week.

Published: 31st October 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the Delhi government on Monday, November 1, 2021, to review the dengue situation in the national capital and discuss ways on how the Centre can assist in curbing the surge in cases.

"Dengue has witnessed a surge in dengue cases and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the situation with the Delhi government and also provide assistance in curbing the rise in cases," an official source said.

Officials from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme will also be present in the meeting.

The national capital has seen a surge in dengue cases.

Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone.

The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on October 18.

