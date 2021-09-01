STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP trains gun on Amit Shah for crime against women

The  Aam Aadmi Party held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the deteriorating women safety in the national capital. 

Published: 01st September 2021 08:06 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The  Aam Aadmi Party held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the deteriorating women safety in the national capital.  “Half of the population is living in fear because of the police’s inability to maintain law and order situation.

The Union home ministry is unable to provide a safe environment for women,” AAP MLA Rakhi Birla said, citing the examples of the recent rape and murder of a girl in Trilokpuri area and the  murder of a 21-year-old girl in Sangam Vihar to highlight the law and order situation in the city.

“ Our initiative of installing CCTV cameras across rthe city helped in policing. We are ready to help the police om women’s safety,” said another AAP legislator Vandana Kumari. Birla ‘requested’ the Union home Minister to transfer the administrative control of the police to the city government for better functioning, claiming he was unable to manage it properly. 

The AAP has long been demanding full statehood, which would mean that police will be under the control of government like other full states. At present,  the police is under the control of the office of theLieutenant Governor.  

