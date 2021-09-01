STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

An ode to journalists

Mridula Ghai has written 22 poems in Hindi and a few in English ever since she began in April. 

Published: 01st September 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Media, News, Journalists

For representational purposes

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

A poem written by Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner Headquarters (at EPFO, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt of India) Mridula Ghai has turned into a powerful anthem for the journalist community. Titled Desh Ke Patrakrar, the poem restructured as a song, has been sung by noted Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Shaan, and was recently launched by the Working Journalists of India (WJI) in honour of the journalists who went beyond the call of duty to keep public informed as Covid raged. The song is produced and supported by Major Manjit Rajain of Tenon Group.

“This anthem will work as a catalyst to bring the sacrifices of the journalists to the forefront, and also work as a morale booster for youngsters who aspire to be journalists,” says Major Rajain.

“After Tenon Group, Bullman Records, known for promoting non-filmy romantic songs, has come forward to support it. They are promoting it on platforms like JioSaavn and Spotify among others. And former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis will be releasing the song officially on digital platforms on September 3,” says Ghai.

It all began about five months back, when Ghai lost her mother. She was so impacted by the loss that her friends feared she would slip into depression. One of her friends, who knew that she used to write in her school and college days, suggested that she vent out her feelings with pen on paper. And Ghai did just that.
“Mother was the first poem I wrote. Writing down my feelings greatly helped me deal with my loss, and other poems followed,” she says.

“Then in May, when we were at the peak of the second Covid wave, someone told me that as many as 350 journalists had died in the line of duty. And I thought these were the people who were discharging their duties but no one was talking about them, their work. I wrote a poem, Desh Ke Pratakar, and shared it with a friend, who loved it so much that she further shared it,” she says. And before Ghai knew, the poem had gone viral and been published by 35 vernacular publications. Some Urdu publications even translated it into Urdu.

Ghai has written 22 poems in Hindi and a few in English ever since she began in April.  Some of her other hit poems include Kallo (on problems faced by dark-skinned people), Udaan (on education of girl child), Sach Kaisa Sach (on status of women in society) and Azaad Hain (on what Independence entails). Each of her poems is a direct attack on the ills that ail society. “I will always write hard-hitting poems on social issues as I really feel strongly about these. But each of my poems ends with a hope for the future. One cannot be picturising all gloom, without showing a way out,” she concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Desh Ke Patrakrar journalists
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp