Corporation sweats over high footfall in Chandni Chowk 

The district administration and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation raised concern over the rising footfall in Chandni Chowk and its neighbourhood after the ease of pandemic restrictions. 

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The district administration and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation raised concern over the rising footfall in Chandni Chowk and its neighbourhood after the ease of pandemic restrictions. 
The unlock has revamped the heritage market which raises an alarm. Directions have been issued to stakeholders to coordinate among themselves for regulating unhindered shoppers movement and proper enforcement. 

The government officials said that the district magistrate would regularly coordinate with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), north Delhi and deputy commissioner (City-Sadar Bazaar zone) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (north DMC) to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour. 

“Pedestrian flow to Chandni Chowk and adjoining areas has increased after lifting lockdown restrictions. There is a need for unhindered pedestrian movement in the entire area. This necessitates regular enforcement activities by departments. Hence, in a meeting of senior officers of all agencies associated with the project, it was decided that the police will rationalise the number of moveable barricades as per security requirement and protocol. It will ensure that their placement doesn’t restrict movement of pedestrians and non-motorised vehicles (NMV) and aesthetics is also maintained,” said an official.

The officers also decided to conduct regular safety mock drills to check preparedness in the market by the District Disaster Management Authority. The beautification of the heritage market is on the verge of completion. Chief Ministe Arvind Kejriwal is likely to inaugurate the redeveloped 1.3-km-long stretch from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri on September 12. Satyendar Jain, Minister of PWD may inspect the area on Wednesday.

To prevent congestion and encroachment, the authorities have also identified four loading and unloading sites. The municipal body is drafting Standard Operating Procedures for smooth functioning of the sites. 
With the project nearing its completion, the SRDC is expediting projects to spruce up roads and areas in Chandni Chowk’s vicinity.

