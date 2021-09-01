Delhi: Odour from STPs to soon become a past

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to install Biological Odour Control Systems and floating aerators at Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the drains to eliminate the harmful bad odour and air pollution.

Water minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that all STPs must be equipped with Biological Odour Control Systems as soon as possible so that the people living around as well as the workers don’t get affected by foul smell emanating from the STPs.

“Work should be done on priority basis so that people living around can be freed from the problem at the earliest. All the work related to STPs should be completed on a war footing. This way, we can double efficiency of our STPs which is crucial in cleaning the Yamuna,” said Jain. All drains will be revamped under the Drainage Master Plan, the minister added.