STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hindu Raksha Dal chief held for raising communal slogans at Jantar Mantar on August 8

In a video, which was circulating on social media, Chaudhary, wearing garlands, was carried by his supporters on their shoulders to the police station.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flanked by his supporters, Hindu Raksha Dal chief Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinki Chaudhary, who was accused of raising communal slogans at a rally in Jantar Mantar here, surrendered at the Mandir Marg police station on Tuesday.

In a video, which was circulating on social media, Chaudhary, wearing garlands, was carried by his supporters on their shoulders to the police station as they chanted 'Pinky Bhaiya Zindabad' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Chaudhary surrendered before the Delhi Police while his supporters kept raising slogans.

In another video that surfaced online on Monday, Chaudhary denies all the allegations against him and claims that he will surrender before the police on Tuesday and cooperate in the investigation.

A senior police officer said Chaudhary was arrested at the Mandir Marg police station around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

Later, he was handed over to the Connaught Place Police Station.

He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police had registered a case after a video went viral on social media showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here on August 8.

The Delhi Police has already arrested eight people -- Uttam Upadhyay, Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma, Vinit Bajpai and Sushil Tiwari -- in connection with the case.

Raids were being conducted in the national capital and neighbouring states to arrest Chaudhary.

In the video that surfaced on Monday, he said, "Neither I, nor anyone else in my organisation did anything wrong at Jantar Mantar. I respect the court and will surrender on August 31 around 12 pm at the Connaught Place Police Station."

"It is the right of every person to go to court and I did the same. All the allegations against me are false and baseless. I have devoted my life towards Hinduism and Hindutva. As long as I am alive, I will continue to work for my religion," Chaudhary said.

The Delhi High Court on Friday had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Chaudhary.

Earlier this month, a sessions court here had also dismissed Chaudhary's anticipatory bail application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Raksha Dal Bhupinder Tomar Pinki Chaudhary Jantar Mantar Hate Speech
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp