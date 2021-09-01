STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jantar Mantar sloganeering case: Delhi Court remands one-day police custody to Pinky Chaudhary

Delhi High Court has earlier refused to grant any interim protection to Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal.

Published: 01st September 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded one-day police custody to Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, in the case relating to alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak allowed Delhi Police to quiz Chaudhary for a day.

Chaudhary has surrendered himself before Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Delhi High Court has earlier refused to grant any interim protection to Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal.

Earlier, the trial court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Chaudhary in the case relating to alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar.

The trial court had stated that they are not in a Taliban state and the rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Chaudhary, said, "We are not a Taliban state.

Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric, beliefs."

The trial court has observed that the complicity of accused Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, in the alleged case, is prima facie apparent from the material placed before it; accusations are serious and the offence alleged is severe in nature.

The Court said, "...History is not immune where such incidents have flared communal tensions leading to riots and causing loss to life and property of the general public."

The Court noted that investigation in the case is in the initial stage and some of the accused are absconding and evading the process of law.

Delhi Police on August 10 has arrested six people- Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh, Deepak Kumar in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar recently. On August 11, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on bail.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jantar Mantar sloganeering case Hindu Rakshak Dal
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp