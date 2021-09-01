Rahul Gandhi meets Delhi Congress leaders, discusses poll strategies 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Delhi unit leaders on Tuesday and discussed organisational issues and preparations for MCD polls. AICC in-charge of Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil said the meeting lasted nearly two hours in which Rahul listened to the opinions of leaders. “It was a very good and fruitful interaction. The Delhi Congress leaders were advised to work as a team to strengthen the party in Delhi and face the MCD polls,” said Gohil.

The AICC has appointed its observers in 14 district units of the party in Delhi who are having meetings and discussions on the ways to boost party organisation and preparations for the polls, Gohil said. Their suggestions will be considered, if needed, for any changes at district or block levels, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary and five vice presidents of the party unit. Later, Chaudhary tweeted about the meeting. “Discussed in detail about various issues of Delhi and the upcoming municipal elections with... The guidance of Rahul ji provides energy to all the companions,” he tweeted.

Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt said Rahul called for greater level of communication with people and outreach. In the 2017 MCD elections, the party trailed behind the BJP and the AAP by winning just 31 out of the total 272 wards. The BJP had 181 wards to come at power in the three civic bodies.