STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Unchecked stubble burning can offset air pollution gains

With the stubble burning season beginning from November, authorities are worried  regarding air pollution as its gravity depends on cooperation of neighbouring states.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is expected to start around September 20 which mostly goes up to November end. 

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the stubble burning season beginning from November, authorities are worried regarding air pollution as its gravity depends on cooperation of neighbouring states. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is expected to start around September 20 which mostly goes up to November end. 

The Central environment ministry has alerted the agencies and stakeholders concerned of preparing in all the northern states.  Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party government tried its unique eco-friendly method — -a bio-decomposer spray — developed with the help of Pusa Institute. Started on a pilot project basis, the Delhi government advocated its use to Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh but it did not generate enough interest. 

The Delhi government mantains that stubble burning is rampant mainly in other states. “Finding solution to the pollution caused due to stubble burning is definitely a priority for us. In Delhi, there are not many such incidents. Last year,  we did not observe any such trend,” said Sanjeev Khirwar, Secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee ( DPCC). 

The Assembly elections slated to be held just in the beginning of next year in the states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh has only added to the worries of Delhi authorities. The officials argue that these poll-bound states many not see incumbent governments take strict action on farmers for stubble burning as it could cost the ruling political parties dearly in these elections. 

According to the Delhi government, it has taken many steps in the last six years to reduce air pollution. Some of these measures include the installation of anti-smog guns at 56 sites that are under construction with a build-up area of more than 20,000 sqm. Also, the process of setting up smog towers at Anand Vihar and Connaught Place is underway. 

The AAP government has also begun the ‘Switch Delhi campaign, under which government subsidizes the purchase of electric vehicles in the city. But all these efforts, the officials fear, could come to naught if the neighbouring states   

Cheap but comes at a cost
As the name suggests, stubble burning involves the practice of intentionally setting fire to the straw stubble of paddy and wheat after harvest season. The technique was widespread until the 1990s. One of the main reasons for farmers resorting to this ancient practice is that it is easier and cheaper than other existing methods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stubble burning air pollution Haryana Punjab
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp